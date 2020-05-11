BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council held its first meeting since declaring an emergency in the borough on March 17.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelation of the group’s April meeting and forced the council to change venues for May, moving to the Brockway Ambulance building to observe social distancing guidelines. Council members wore masks except when they were talking.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson acknowledged the difficulty the community faces during this time.
“I want to thank all the frontline workers, the essential workers, the first responders and healthcare workers who are working to keep us safe,” Benson said. “I want to thank the healthcare workers who are treating our sick, and the essential workers who are making sure we’re well supplied. I just want to say our hearts go out to the small businesses, the people who are laid off, the people who are unemployed at this time. Hopefully, at some point, we can get back to some normalcy.”
Benson said the borough is following all guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control. Members stressed they are not making up their own rules but are doing what the government has directed. They also said that residents of Brockway should do the same.
“We’re all making sacrifices,” Mayor Bill Hrinya said. “Let’s follow the rules and get through this.”
The council is encouraging residents to participate in the 2020 census. The Brockway area has the lowest participation in Jefferson County at only 28 percent responding. Councilman Lu Inzana said that the count has consequences for the community when it seeks grants.
“It doesn’t take long to do,” Inzana said. “And we could be looking at $3,000 per person in grant money if we ask for it!”
The council official met new part-time police officer Jason Arthur. Arthur also works in Johnsonburg and has been a police officer for six years. He said that he has enjoyed working in Brockway during the past two weeks.
“I like it here a lot,” he said. “It’s a nice, quiet town and close-knit.”
After meeting the new officer, the council accepted the resignation of another. Eric Routch is leaving the area, so submitted his notice.
The fire department reported that it handled 23 calls since the last meeting, which was in March. The department assured the council that they have been planning ahead and will be able to respond to any calls.
Sidewalk replacement along Main Street is complete. The sidewalk was taken out during water line relocation. When the sidewalk was poured, someone walked through the wet concrete. It was jackhammered up and re-poured, and someone rode a bicycle through it. This time, the sidewalk work was complete, and no one left any footprints.
The council opened bids for paving and voted to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder after solicitor review. Hawbaker came in with the lowest bid at $72,099.
The council reminded the community that Taylor Memorial Park is closed. Children should not be playing on the equipment and people should avoid the park altogether. During the closure, the recreation board installed new automatic-flushing toilets in the main restroom and are doing regular maintenance work. They are also preparing the pool to open, but do not expect to open it due to the pandemic.
The council will meet again June 4 at 7 p.m.