BROCKWAY – The statewide stay-at-home order canceled last month’s Brockway Borough Council meeting, but that does not have to be the case for May.
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said he has been working with Borough Manager Laurie Wayne to find a way to hold the meeting.
The meeting is currently scheduled for May 7, the day before stories are suggesting restrictions in Pennsylvania may begin to be relaxed. Because of that, Benson said the council is looking into alternate venues.
“We’re looking for bigger venues for social distancing and limiting public contact,” Benson said.
Benson added that the council's student representatives will be asked to stay home from the May meeting, if it is held. The representatives will also miss the June meeting because graduation is tentatively scheduled for the same date, June 4.
“Graduation is more important,” Benson said.
Benson said the borough has been following all directives from federal, state, and county agencies. He also said that he has been communicating with the borough’s emergency management coordinator, Kevin Ellenburger, frequently.
“Kevin Ellenburger is following all available information that is provided and keeping us updated when any changes come along,” Benson said.
Benson added that the crisis will be best handled by following common sense.
“Like everyone else, we’re encouraging common sense to our residents,” he said. “Don’t panic. Practice social distancing. Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Act as per the government’s protocol.”
Benson said he will make release information about the May meeting as it comes available.
Benson also said he hopes that everyone remembers to thank those who are working to keep the community safe.
“Thanks to the first responders, the healthcare workers, and all those essential frontline workers who are keeping us safe and supplied with necessities,” Benson said.