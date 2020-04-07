BROCKWAY — All it took was a box of chalk and four rolls of tape for Olivia Wolfe, 11, and her brother, Chase Wolfe, 10, to create a giant and colorful work of art in the driveway at their home in Brockway on Saturday.
The idea arose after their mother, Shari Wolfe, told them about a news story she saw on television about a woman who left chalk out for all of the neighborhood children to draw hearts throughout the neighborhood to spread love and hope.
“They wanted to draw something meaningful,” said Shari Wolfe.
Wolfe said she saw on Facebook that a friend’s daughter was painting her front door like a stained glass window.
“When I showed them, they wanted to draw that,” said Shari Wolfe.
Wolfe said her son asked his parents if they could buy black chalk which made her smile.
“I told him that it isn’t black chalk, it’s tape,” said Shari Wolfe.
With Easter Sunday approaching this weekend, the youngsters decided they would make their artwork meaningful by incorporating a cross into the mosaic. A cross, seen as a representation of the instrument of the crucifixion of Jesus, is the best-known symbol of Christianity.
So their father, Bill Wolfe, helped them center the cross while his son and daughter worked on the design for approximately three hours. The taping took the longest, said their mother.
“They are very proud of their work,” said Shari Wolfe. “They said they made sure to face the cross to the road so everyone walking by could enjoy it.”
Several people have walked by their house and if the Wolfe family is outside, many comment to them about how nice or pretty it is.
The coronavirus means Easter will be observed differently this year by many Americans, including the Wolfe family.
“We will all miss it,” said Shari Wolfe. “My parents have cooked Easter dinner for our family every year since I was little. We go to church, go to their house for dinner and get Easter baskets. I’m probably more disappointed about not spending Easter with my parents and family. I’m going to cook dinner — not as good as theirs (her parents) — and take them a plate.”