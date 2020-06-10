BROCKWAY – The strange senior year of Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s Class of 2020 came to an end with a giant screen and fireworks at Moonlite Drive-In.
The graduation ceremony was moved to Monday, June 8, after thunderstorms postponed the originally scheduled event the Thursday before. The skies were clear for the fireworks from Pyro Entertainment of Clearfield.
The speeches were pre-recorded and projected up on the drive-in theater’s screen. Each speech focused on the usual well-wishes for graduates, but they also commented on the shutdown that sent the seniors home for senior skip day and never back to school.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza had a humorous video where he talked about toilet paper conservation, but then got serious.
“This class, as all others, exhibits a specific trait that sets them apart from all other classes,” Vizza said. “This class will be known for their perseverance. Perseverance is one of the most important virtues that a person may possess. It is not something you’re born with, but is nurtured and developed over time by reaching deep into your heart to overcome obstacles that are thrown in your way. The class of 2020 has had to endure some tragic events your lifetime. You’ve faced adversity with a quiet, calm, determination.”
The student speeches focused on perseverance, and they highlighted the changes the students had experienced over their time together, culminating with the strange end of their senior year.
“I know this is not the ceremony we wanted, but with the circumstances, I’m glad we can get together one last time, even though it’s 6 feet away,” Valedictorian Lainee Swanson said.
Salutatorian Sylvia Pisarchick reminded the class that the unexpected happens, but the memories can get them through.
“If COVID-19 has taught you anything, I hope it has taught you not to take anything for granted,” Pisarchick said. “Go to that dance, that fire, hang out with your friends, because those are the memories you will cherish in hard times.”
The school created videos of the seniors to put up on the screen, including some of them when they were small children or leaving the elementary school in sixth grade. The seniors were put in staging groups, set in chairs six feet away from each other, and came up on the stage to receive their diplomas. The drive-in screen showed them getting their diplomas and walking away, pausing to smile for the camera.
The bright floodlights came on and the seniors were instructed to move their tassels. A video set to music had pictures of Brockway teachers holding up signs with well-wishes. When that video ended, the fireworks started.
Co-Principal Brian Mulhollan reminded the students of their hard work and wished them well on the new chapter of their lives.
“Be sure to take the lessons learned from your time here to guide you along the way,” Mulhollan said. “We’re confident you’re well-prepared to move forward.”
Brockway Class of 2020: Trinady Ackroyd, Mariah Alanskas, Mason Baka, Travis Baka, Trevor Baka, Katheryn Baker, Macie Barber, Kayley Benden, Chad Bennett, Nathan Bennett, Raelynne Blauser, Emily Botwright, Chanell Britten, Ethan Buttery, Emma Cavalline, Brock Cramer, Megan Crawford, Nelson Daubenspeck, Morrigan Decker, Michael Drall, Caitlyn Drobney, Jeremy Duckett, Deven Freeman, Alec Freemer, Ethan Freemer, Linsey Freemer, Mary Fremer, Troy Fyock Jr., Anthony Glasl, Andrew Hickman, Bradley Huey, Deja Iddings, David Iwasaki, Kayla Jamison, Eric Johnson, Makynsey Kepner, Ian Koehler, Kasie Leach, Amanda Lewis, Taylor Little, Dominic Marchiori, Katherine McMeekin, Noah Munoz, Salem Murray, Anthony Newcome, Linkin Nichols, Mackenzie Overbeck, Isaac Painter, Hannah Patton, Tanner Pearce, Sylvia Pisarchick, Nickelas Porrin, Austin Pringle, Gabreanna Resch-Barnett, Shaughnessea Richardson, Tyler Rigard, Levio Scolese, Mariah Serafini, Alexia Seyler, Phillip Shifter, Brandon Siple, Alaina Smith, Braidon Smith, Macie Smith, Elijah Snell, Gabriella Spellen, Lainee Swanson, Paige Troupe, Sara Trunzo, Justice Williams, Steven Wolff, Jonathan Wood.