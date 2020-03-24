BROCKWAY – Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said emergency services in the Brockway area are ready for the virus.
“When all of this started coming down, we started planning, looking at what we needed to do, and knew that small fire departments would not have many resources,” Hoskavich said. “As more cases started coming out, we started communicating with our county and local EMA.”
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department worked with representatives from Brockway Ambulance, Brockway Borough Emergency Management, Snyder Township Emergency Management, Horton Township Fire Department, and Warsaw Township Fire Department. The group worked out how each agency would handle not only the everyday emergencies in the area, but emergencies that are complicated by COVID-19 cases.
“In Brockway, we have a strategic plan for mitigation as well as response plans,” Hoskavich said. “If we get called for a lift-assist, we needed to know what materials we would have, especially for non-fire-related emergencies, so we’re protected, and our community is protected.”
Hoskavich said every possibility officials could think of was considered. The goal was to have a plan in place to roll out if the virus hit the area. They were able to get some hazmat suits, cleaning and decontamination supplies, and masks.
“We want to be prepared,” he said. “Preplanning is a big part of the game. We wanted to make sure we had a plan in place. We want to ensure that if someone’s sick, they don’t respond. We also have exposure protocols to make sure we follow all the proper steps. We have a complete plan to assist.”
Hoskavich said the community is following the Wolf administration’s directions and practicing social distancing, but that does not mean that the virus will not come to the area or that emergencies will not happen. However, he assured the community that emergency management services are ready.
“People might think, ‘We’re a small community, so we won’t be prepared,’” Hoskavich said. “We are prepared, and we’re ready if the virus does come here.”