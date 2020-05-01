BROCKWAY – The Annual Brockway FFA Greenhouse sale will return in May with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FFA sale will be at the greenhouse across from the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. The sale will run May 8 from 3-5:30 p.m. and May 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flowers can be purchased with cash or check.
Kyle Norman, Brockway FFA adviser, said that the flowers are ready to go, but they will not be able to sell vegetables this year.
“School was cancelled days before we had to plant the vegetables,” Norman said. “But we have the flowers. We’ll put half of them in the high tunnel to accommodate more people at a time.”
Social distancing rules apply. Customers will wait in their cars as four customers at a time go into the greenhouse and pick out their flowers. Everyone will have to wear masks and follow arrows, like in a grocery store.
Norman said that the restrictions are necessary, but they also take out the best part of the sale: assistance from Brockway’s FFA members.
“The students are not able to help,” Norman said. “That’s disappointing.”
Norman said the prices are in line with what they have been in the past: four packs of flowers are $2, round pots of flowers are $2.50, square pots are $3, and hanging baskets are $15.
The sale sustains the FFA greenhouse in Brockway.
“We’re extremely excited that we can do this,” Norman said. “We rely on these sales to keep our greenhouse open from year to year. This gives the students an interactive, real-world experience.”