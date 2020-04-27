BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School has mapped out a plan to finish out the 2019-2020 school year.
High School Principal Brian Mulhollan held Google meetings with staff members to cover information regarding the third marking period and how grades will be calculated. Mulhollan said that Brockway’s school counselors worked out grades for the first three marking periods, making each quarter worth 33.3 percent. They then communicated with students about their grades.
“If a student is below a 65 percent for the year, we are offering summer school, which will be a semester’s work on the Plato platform,” Mulhollan said. “If they have a 65 percent or higher, they will have a shorter version of that.”
Mulhollan said that the district’s cyber teacher, Wendy McKinley, will be handling the summer school. He also said that letters have been mailed out to each student who would be eligible. They have until April 29 to respond.
“If we don’t hear from them, we will contact them to make sure that everyone knows that there is an option to pass this school year,” Mulhollan said.
As far as the fourth quarter goes, Brockway is moving to a type of planned instruction. This option is one that the Pennsylvania Department of Education listed when the school shutdown was announced, but not all schools chose this option. The reason districts in the commonwealth had such varied responses to COVID-19 is an inability of the Department of Education to mandate a course of action. Brockway’s choice of a hybridized version of planned instruction is in line with the Department of Education’s expectations.
In a statement from Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, obtained through Education Press Secretary Eric Levis, Rivera said: “Families expect that their children will receive an education and students deserve to receive planned instruction, especially during this extended closure…The department does not have the authority to mandate planned instruction, but the expectation is that schools will do everything in their power to provide planned instruction for students at all grade levels.”
That lack of mandating authority allows school districts to update their education plans in a way that administrators feel works for their district.
“We’re using an incentive,” Mulhollan said. “Working in the fourth marking period can improve a student’s grade in the third marking period by 5 percent. This is planned instruction, and we need to ensure students are working. Teachers will be able to add points each week.”
For students without internet access and collecting packets from the high school, those packets will be returned to the school, scanned, and emailed to the teachers. If a teacher is willing to come to the school to pick up the packets, that is an option.
“Teachers will need to keep track of a student’s engagement,” Mulhollan said. “Teachers also have to reach out to students to let them know about the plan.”
Mulhollan said that the Department of Education’s lack of a mandate allows flexibility.
“We can tailor plans to meet the needs of our district,” Mulhollan said.
Brockway’s online school year ends June 5 with a planned drive-in graduation ceremony June 4.