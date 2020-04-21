BROCKWAY — The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company has created a homemade sanitizing device for the department’s trucks and equipment.
Lieutenant Matt Furlong took the lead on building the cleaning device, for which the department got the idea from another fire department in the state of Oklahoma.
“While we hope we do not have to use it, members assembled a portable device for sanitizing the apparatus in the event of a potential or confirmed COVID-19 exposure. Using $35 worth of parts, an old SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus), hospital grade disinfectant, and some ingenuity from our brothers and sisters at the Guthrie Fire and EMS in Oklahoma who came up with the setup, we are now able to efficiently disinfect the interior of our apparatus,” the department posted to their Facebook page.
According to Deputy Chief Devin Trentini, the device uses a high volume, low pressure paint gun to adjust the amount of disinfectant released, and high grade virucide.
“It can be used around the station to spray down doors or counter tops,” Trentini said. “It’s just a convenient way to spray it (the truck) down and sanitize it without getting a lot of liquid on the seats to make it wet.”
He said the department does still assist with ambulances, but has not had any COVID-19 related patients. The device allows them to strip their gear on scene, sanitize it to transport back to the station, and then sanitize the inside of the truck once back in the station.
“What we’re really going to try to do in the event of a potential exposure, we want to limit the exposure to the inside of the apparatus,” Trentini said.
The station was able to build the device from parts obtained at Harbor Freight, an air pack the firemen use for going into burning buildings, and a regulator.