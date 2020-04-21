BROCKWAY — Brockway Volunteer Hose Company released a plan of action for the coronavirus pandemic early during the outbreak.
Deputy Chief Devin Trentini works as a safety professional in a manufacturing facility, and is familiar with developing safety plans so he already had connections to personal protective equipment providers.
Trentini said the department already had masks, but were short on gloves, so he quickly reached out to secure gloves.
“I spent the last month in my job trying to source things from whatever avenue I can, so it really wasn’t a big deal to go out and try to find some stuff,” Trentini said.
The department started working on its plan in mid-March by reaching out to area agencies to discuss resources. According to Trentini, the largest change has been the guidelines for responding to certain emergency situations.
“Some tings we had to change, especially for going into people’s homes for non-emergency,” Trentini said. “We didn’t want to put 10 guys into someone’s house for no reason in an effort to reduce members exposures and stop us form exposing someone else.”
When the department developed its plan, planning was for the worst case scenario, and so far Jefferson County has a low number of cases reported, Trentini said. Calls coming in have also been slow for the department, for both medical emergencies and fires.
“It was more of a planning process than a reacting process. We felt it was important to have something in place long before the virus got to our area,” Trentini said. We really wanted to keep our people safe, and we are not keeping our people safe if we end up one of the patients infected.”