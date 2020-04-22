BROCKWAY — Spaghetti ice cream may not sound appetizing or even a part of a German language class, but Brockway German Teacher Eric Stawecki is using it as a way to keep his students engage during the quarantine.
“Spaghettieis, or spaghetti ice cream, is a popular German ice cream dish invented by an Italian immigrant to Germany in the 1960s,” Stawecki explained. “It’s popular all over Germany, and everyone, especially kids, love it!”
While teachers across the commonwealth have been posting online lessons or sending home packets, some teachers have been offering virtual office hours. They use this time to help with work, correct mistakes, and to make sure their students are doing okay during the pandemic.
Stawecki calls his virtual office hours “Cooking With Stawecki.” All of his German students connect and he shows them how to cook dishes popular in Germany.
Spaghetti ice cream is an ice cream dish that is made to look like spaghetti. The ingredients are vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, raspberries, and vanilla wafers. The ice cream is put through a potato ricer and comes out looking like spaghetti. The toppings go on the top, spread to look like sauce and meatballs.
“I usually make spaghettieis for my students at the end of the school year as a special treat, but this year, that won’t be possible,” Stawecki said. “So, since many students have access to various apps on their phone, I decided to do a demonstration of how to make spaghettieis on Google Meet.”
Like his colleagues, Stawecki has been using Google Classroom to continue educating his students from home. He covers German language and culture, posts German music videos, and directs students to virtual tours.
“It has definitely been quite an experience to see how the students are still able to continue learning through the internet,” he said. “This is especially important for the students who are taking German next year, as they will have had several months without direct instruction.”
Stawecki said the simple recipe helps the students learn more about German culture, but it also connects them during the pandemic.
“It’s important that students try new things during quarantine so they don’t get bored,” Stawecki said. “Even though they’re not in school at the current time, it doesn’t mean that learning stops. We all should embrace learning new things every day, especially during these difficult times.”