BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School intends to stay the course with its blended instruction model when classes resume after Thanksgiving break, a plan that was revisited following additional guidance for schools from Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this week.
The district will have the high school go to blended learning on Dec. 1 when it returns from Thanksgiving break. Students with last names beginning with A-L will be in person on Dec. 1 while students with last names beginning with M-Z will be online using Google Classroom. Students with last names beginning with M-Z will be in-person the next day with A-L online, alternating each day until at least Christmas break, which begins with an early dismissal on Dec. 23.
“As it currently stands, the school district will move forward with a blended approach at the junior-senior high school and the elementary continuing with in-person instruction,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “I feel confident that we have been, and will continue to, follow the state mandates and the district’s Health and Safety Plan.”
The school district sent a letter to parents discussing the governor’s Nov. 23 press conference. The district looked at the outlines for school districts which are attempting to keep doors open for in-person instruction, seeing that they are already following the directives. The letter highlighted that students, faculty and staff are already following the order for universal face coverings. They are also following guidelines for identifying and tracing positive cases. The district is also confident that the Health and Safety Plan is solid enough to sign the Attestation Ensuring Implementation of Mitigation Efforts document now required by the state.
More information about the district’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan can be found on the district’s website.