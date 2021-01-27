BROCKWAY – Four confirmed COVID-19 cases in a rolling two-week window meant that Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School had to conduct virtual classes for two days. When everyone returned to school on Monday, some students found they preferred the online schooling while others were glad to be back.
The school had to close due to state mandates included in an attestation school districts had to sign.
“The attestation had two requirements of school districts if they wished to remain open for in-person instruction,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “First, the school must require protective face coverings while on school premises. Secondly, when a school building accumulates a certain number of positive cases, that building is required to close for a brief period of time.”
Brockway has offered hybrid schooling to its students during the pandemic. Students can do some or all of their classes virtually using Google Classroom. Since teachers maintained the online form of the class for those students, whenever a student needed to quarantine, they were able to access their classes and livestreams of the lessons. Brockway also spent much of the second marking period in a blended model, where some students came in-person while others stayed home on one day and then would flip the next.
Sophomore Aiden Grieneisen said that the shutdown was interesting, but he is familiar with the process.
“This online school was not a new experience to me since I have already been quarantined for two weeks,” he said. “Having everyone else online, too, was different and wasn’t too awful. There was an eerie silence after a teacher made a joke only they found funny.”
Senior Marcus Copelli found the days to be more relaxed.
“I did not mind the school shutting down and figured it would come eventually,” he said. “Virtual school gives kids a more relaxed day at school.”
Copelli added that teachers found ways to keep students involved, even though they were at home.
“Mr. [Josh] Lindemuth is doing a demos lab on the computers so that everyone can participate,” he said. “It gets everyone involved in the lesson.”
“All of the teachers did a great job of making it as close as the in-school experience as possible,” added sophomore Chloe Benden.
Benden was sick for those two days, but was still able to get work done.
“It gave me the chance to finish all of my homework before the school day was over,” she said. “I got to sleep in a bit more than usual, and I could be comfortable all throughout the day.”
There were also advantages to everyone using Google Meets from home.
“Most teachers let us keep our cameras off, but one teacher had us turn our cameras on and I actually got to see some peoples’ whole faces again,” sophomore Paris Stern said.
Some students did not enjoy the shutdown as much as their peers did.
“I thought that the online days felt super long, and staring at a screen all day gave me a headache in addition to many stiff joints,” Madelyn Schmader, a sophomore, said.
“It’s so easy to get distracted by the things around us,” fellow sophomore Savannah Ross said. “When we are at home there are many things for us to do to keep us from getting bored and we end up not paying attention. I love being in school, where I may actually learn something. I’ve been quarantined twice now, and I really hope it doesn’t happen again.”
Senior Lewis Painter felt frustration at the shutdown.
“I didn’t want the school to be closed because of sports being shut down, and that’s what happened,” he said.
Vizza added that the current state of vaccinations are making keeping schools open difficult.
“A hindrance and a frustration in this matter is that school personnel are not part of Phase 1A,” he said. “Our district wants to remain open with in-person instruction, and having our personnel vaccinated would go a long way in making that happen. It would benefit entire communities across the Commonwealth because parents could continue to work and provide for their families without worrying about a significant school closure like we experienced last year.”
Like many school districts, Brockway is surveying its teachers to gauge interest in a vaccine and find the best opportunity to get its staff vaccinated. However, the sudden closures are teaching students life lessons.
“Most teachers have taught me that the world is unpredictable, and all you can do is do the best you can,” Painter said.