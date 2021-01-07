BROCKWAY – Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School plans to end its blended instruction model on Monday, wrapping up an every-other-day schedule that began Dec. 1.
“The district knows that it is extremely important to have all students in school on a daily basis,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “Barring any significant spikes in the number of cases, the high school will resume full in-person instruction on Monday.”
The move to full-time, in-person instruction gives teachers and students time to wrap up work for the second marking period, which ends on Jan. 15.
Brockway has not had to close its schools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The district went to the blended learning model, with students whose last names began with A-L going in person one day and online the next while students with last names M-Z alternating their online and in-person days, with the hope of spacing out students better in the classroom. The plan continued through Christmas and into the new year, and helping students avoid quarantine during the holidays was part of the plan.
“By implementing the blended approach, we reduced the number of students needing to be quarantined during the month of December and during the holiday season,” Vizza said. “The model was successful because of our dedicated teaching staff.”
Brockway updates the community regularly when it gets new COVID-19 cases. Vizza believes in the district’s plan to maximize the number of in-person instruction days for Brockway students before the last day of school, but the district has prepared parents and students for a shutdown if that would happen.
“We are confident that if we continue to follow our Health and Safety Plan, the school district can continue with in-person instruction,” he said. “However, if cases in the district increase and we need to change our instructional model, our teachers are ready and willing to do what’s best for our students. During the course of the summer months, our teachers received professional development on the use of Google Classroom and Google Meet to be prepared in the event of a school closure.”
The district can provide computers and internet hotspots to families who need them. The health and safety plan is available on the Brockway Area School District website.