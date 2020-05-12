BROCKWAY – The resurrected Brockway Italian Festival will have to wait another year before returning to the streets of Glasstown.
Bob Tami and 20 committee members have been working to bring back the festival, which used to be operated by Brockway’s Sons of Italy. Tami said he has heard from the majority of committee members and they all feel that the festival should wait until 2021.
“They said it’s a good idea to postpone,” Tami said. “It’s not a good time to ask businesses for sponsorship with the economy the way it is. We can’t meet in person to plan it. And in three months, we expect we’ll still have restrictions.”
The festival was planned as a way to celebrate Italian heritage in Brockway. It started with 10 people meeting at Taylor Memorial Museum to talk about their family history and how their family came to America. By the last gathering, they had 45 people talking about their heritage. Tami said that committee members checked out festivals in Bradford, Pittsburgh, and other areas, seeing that they could do the same thing in Brockway.
“We saw we could do it here,” Tami said. “Sons of Italy used to do it, but they don’t have the funding available anymore. Our main goal was to take whatever money beyond what we needed to run it and give it back to the community.”
Tami said that getting people together to talk, eat, and celebrate is not the best idea in the current environment.
“Instead of bringing all these people to our town, we decided that we should just postpone it,” he said. “We’ll start work to make next year bigger and better than it would have been this year.”