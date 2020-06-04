BROCKWAY – Kindergarten graduation is a big deal in Brockway, so the staff at Brockway Area Elementary School found a way to give the newest members of the school community a good start to their school careers.
“I know what a milestone kindergarten graduation is at Brockway,” elementary Principal Candace Patricelli said. “I have my kindergarten diploma from Brockway Elementary hanging on the wall in my office.”
Patricelli worked with Brian Mulhollan, her kindergarten teachers, and secretaries to put the event together. The teachers met the students at the front of the building and handed out the diplomas.
School board President Katie Bish gave the students a graduation cap while Mulhollan and Patricelli handed the children a goodie bag with stickers, a graduation pin, bubbles, and pencil.
Curtis “Shay” French, the computer science teacher, put together a DVD with pictures and music. Morelli’s Family Restaurant and the Tastee Freeze donated coupons and every student got a book.
Parents lined up along the street leading to the elementary school, running from the front of the school all the way to the high school. The Class of 2032 had 72 students. Parents decorated their cars and the school set up a spot for them to take pictures of their little graduates.
While the situation was not ideal, Patricelli said she was very proud of how the district and community handled COVID-19.
“This whole situation with the coronavirus flipped everything upside down in the education world,” Patricelli said. “I am very proud of the staff for what they accomplished while we were closed. I can’t thank the community enough for all of their support and patience. This was a trying time for us all. We made the best of it, and everyone stayed positive.”