BROCKWAY — A cloudy morning at St. Tobias Cemetery found a dozen volunteers running to various graves placing brand-new American flags.
The Parson-Marnati American Legion Post 95 of Brockway places flags on 1,160 graves around the Brockway area. It covers 14 cemeteries in Elk and Jefferson Counties, plus several monuments and parks.
Coronavirus has decreased volunteers, but it has not stopped Post 95 from honoring the veterans in local cemeteries.
“This year, we don’t have as many kids because of the virus,” Post 95’s Bob “Goat” Preston said. “But we have a good crew helping us. The flags come from the VA out of Brookville. The taxpayers pay for the flags and the flag holders. If they’re damaged or stolen, it’s federal.”
In all 14 cemeteries, veterans from America’s wars are represented. For example, St. Tobias has veterans from the Civil War, both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, and others.
“We have a lot of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam in this cemetery,” Preston said. “We might have a Persian Gulf here, I just haven’t come across him yet. The Civil War veteran is way down in E section. We usually have one in each cemetery.”
Preston said that some of the 14 cemeteries are a difficult trip to take, but the Legion makes sure the veterans are honored.
“Some of the cemeteries are remote,” he said. “It’s pretty nerve-wracking getting into some of them. Rich Smith up on Boone Mountain had to cut his way in because of all the storm damage. Another one, Grove Cemetery, you have to walk in a half a mile one way.”
Preston and Smith started placing the flags two weeks ago and St. Tobias is the last stop. Despite the COVID-19 difficulties, Preston plans to keep Memorial Day as traditional as possible.
“We’re making our runs,” he said. “We’re not giving up. I don’t care if we have only four or five guys saluting the graves, we’ll be out saluting the graves on Memorial Day.”