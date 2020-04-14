Mackenzie Bart, originally from Brockway, and her sidekick, Roxy, a ventriloquist’s puppet, is encouraging others to stay healthy and stay at home through a parody song video she created using the famous song, “Let It Go,” from the Disney feature film, “Frozen.”
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bart said celebrities are supporting the #StayHomeFor campaign to prevent the spread of the virus. She and Roxy decided to go one step further when they produced the well-known song using COVID-19 social distancing and sanitary reminders.
Bart, a weather presenter for ABC7 Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, and Roxy have taken their talents and lit up the internet with the parody song’s lyrics such as, “wash your hands and stay home,” referring to the absence of household cleaning supplies as a result of the hoarding in stores at the initial breaking news of the pandemic.
They sing, “Stay 6 feet back, I forgot my mask. Wash your hands and stay home until the virus is gone. Let’s not drag this on.”
Bart said writing the song itself was pretty easy and a lot of fun.
“I sat down with the lyrics to ‘Let it Go’ and went line by line typing up the lyrics to the new song trying to include as much detail about what we are each experiencing,” said Bart. “Actually performing and memorizing the song took much longer.”
Bart said she was slightly nervous to post the video so she sent it to some family members and friends first.
“They really liked it and mentioned how the song was stuck in their head for the day and made them smile,” said Bart. “I decided to post it on my social media in hopes that it brought a smile to someone else during this uncertain time. So far, within the first 24 hours of being posted on Facebook, there have been over 100 shares alone.”
Bart said she decided to make the video as a distraction for people, even if it was just for a moment, and to make their day a bit better.
“I am a very positive person and I love to encourage others,” she said. “There is so much uncertainty and I know people are afraid. I want to be a comfort to others. I want everyone to take the social distancing seriously but also wanted to make them laugh. Roxy is good at that, even better than I. I’ve noticed that my ventriloquism has always brought a laugh or smile to any situation. I was hoping that it could brighten someone’s day and besides, the lyrics are very catchy ... just stay home.”
The video can be found on Facebook and the Courier Express website.