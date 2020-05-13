BROCKWAY — Using Go To Meeting, the Brockway Chapter of National Honors Society held a virtual induction ceremony May 8.
Brockway NHS inducted 16 students, adding juniors and seniors Nathan Bennet, Gabreana Resch, Ryan Lin, Morgan Lindemuth, and Liliane Sysko, as well as sophomores Bailey Allison, Selena Buttery, Caitlyn Ceprish, Olivia Clark, Madalynne Heckman, Sarah Koehler, Jared Marchiori, Landon Schmader, Lauren Schmader, Danielle Wood, and Eric Young.
The online meeting included NHS Adviser Tim Chelednik and the rest of the NHS faculty council. Superintendent Jeff Vizza, Co-Principals Brian Mulhollan and Mark Dippold spoke at the virtual event.
There were technical difficulties, lags in communication, and a couple of microphones that would not work, but the students persevered and kept the event moving.
Tradition of the event is that students read the description of the NHS qualities, character, scholarship, leadership, and service. After doing so, the student lights a candle to represent that quality. In this meeting, students held up a candle on their phones.
The school also said goodbye to senior members Mariah Alanskas, Katheryn Baker, Chanell Britten, Ethan Buttery, Emma Cavalline, Anthony Glasl, Ian Koehler, Katherine McMeekin, Salem Murray, Mackenzie Overbeck, Sylvia Pisarchick, Shaughnessea Richardson, Phillip Shifter, Lainee Swanson, Sara Trunzo, and Justice Williams. The seniors got to sign the NHS book when they picked up their caps and gowns.
While the ceremony was not in the auditorium as usual, the students were thankful for the opportunity to have some form of recognition.
Vizza thanked the students for working through the technical difficulties.
“Hopefully, this is the first and only virtual National Honor Society induction ceremony,” Vizza said. Vizza also thanked Cavalline and Swanson for helping to organize the virtual event, adding, “It’s remarkable how the school district can work together to provide as many opportunities during this challenging time. Enjoy your virtual cake and cookies.”