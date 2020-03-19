BROCKWAY — According to information sent to families in the Brockway Area School District, the schools there are providing free breakfast and lunch to any student under 18 years old.
Before the district was able to offer the service, a group of Brockway teachers cooked hot dogs and served meals at the Kaimanns Pavilion at Taylor Memorial Park. This service is through The Nutrition Group, the district’s food services provider. It is a drive-thru and pick-up meal with lunch for the day the meal is collected and breakfast for the next day. The pick-ups will happen outside the high school in the bus circle by the auditorium entrance. The service will be available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on a first come, first served basis. The district hopes the service will run from March 18 until schools open again.
Lunches will include an entree, vegetables, fruit, and milk. Cereal and other assorted breakfast items, along with a fruit, juice, and milk, will be provided for breakfast.
The district reminded those using the service to keep moving as no gathering at the site will be allowed to help stem the spread of coronavirus.