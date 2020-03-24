BROCKWAY — Two Brockway pastors are shedding light on closing their churches for two weeks, while also making the effort to keep the community connected to God.
Brockway Church of God at 85 Charnisky Drive has been streaming its services on Facebook for around seven months, said Pastor David Nagele Jr., and will continue to do so. BCOG has cancelled all of its in-person services at the church at this time.
“We’re reaching out to our older population as much as we can, and making sure they’re alright,” Nagele said.
At Sunday’s service March 15, Nagele said attendance was down about 20-30 people from what it normally is. He told everyone they couldn’t hug or shake hands with one another that day, and people spaced themselves out in the pews.
“We greeted each other, but had no physical contact,” he said.
Rev. Christopher McCloskey of Brockway Presbyterian Church on Main Street said the church’s governing body made the decision to completely shut down the church for two weeks Wednesday.
Although the internet provides many wonderful resources, this is a decision with which McCloskey is very much struggling, he said.
“What is hardest is that so many faithful members of my church are not computer literate, and will miss out on anything I do online,” he said. “I am very much struggling with how to support and love my older members during this time.”
He knows closing the church is the right thing to do, McCloskey said, but feels as though he is taking something important away from older church members.
“Many older folks are being left behind or forgotten about,” he said. “Worship for so many older folks is life-giving, truly vital.”
BPC is working on better utilizing other techniques, such as phone trees between church members, McCloskey adds.
McCloskey also stood on Main Street in Brockway holding a poster that read “Jesus loves you” Sunday.