BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District board was updated on the potential 2020-2021 football season during its last meeting before classes resume for students.
New football coach Darren Morelli brought in two players wearing Brockway’s new football uniforms. The new helmets have a big Rover paw print on one side and smaller ones on the other side. The new uniforms were ordered from Riddell for $11,380.
The district is also working with Windstream Communications to provide internet to Varischetti Field, where the Rovers play football. The $115-per-month plan will allow Brockway to livestream football games. Brockway has put a lot of work into the football program ahead of the potential 2020 season, approving a $1 million loan to be used to re-turf the field as well as infields for softball and baseball. That work is in conjunction with the Taylor Memorial Park Revitalization Project, which is footing the bill for new LED lights, improved bleachers, and an enhanced press box.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration are in discussions about the fall high school sports season and whether it is considered safe for competition with guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision is expected soon, as the PIAA has already delayed the start of practices until Aug. 24.
Contracts and grantsThe district also continued its relationship with Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 for occupational therapy, physical therapy, vision services, and health services. Each service has a per-hour fee. The district also approved a sub-grant agreement with IU6 that involves two parts of the IDEA Grant totaling over $174,000.
The district is working with Edmentum to bolster its cyber school classes. For the elementary, the district is purchasing Clarvert Digital software for $18,335 using federal CARES money. The high school will continue using Plato, costing $14,260.
The district also agreed to transportation rates, full surcharge payment plans, and transportation schedules. They approved the bus contractors and drivers for the new year.
Staffing, SchedulesThe board approved the assignments for all staff members at the meeting. They also approved the Emergency Instructional Time Plan for the upcoming school year and the Flexible Instruction Days Plan for the next three school years.
The board approved the substitute teacher list, but members of the board expressed concern that the district will need more subs.
The board accepted heath aide Leah Donahue’s resignation. They also hired Cody Kuntz as a percussion instructor at band camp for $800.
The board granted Superintendent Jeff Vizza the authorization to fill any vacant positions as necessary to keep the school district running, but those filled positions would be subject to ratification at the next board meeting.
The 2020-2021 school year is set to begin on Aug. 27 for students.