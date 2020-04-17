BROCKWAY – Though schools will be closed for the rest of the school year, the business of the school does not stop.
The Brockway Area School District held a virtual board meeting Tuesday using the Google Hangouts application. The board’s agenda was light but included some hefty items.
The board approved the hiring of Lauren Judge as a school psychologist for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board approved the purchase of new football uniforms from Riddell at a cost of $11,380.
The board also approved the 2020-2021 contract with Nutrition Inc. Connected to cooking, the board updated the kitchen with a purchase of a convection oven with the cost of $5,690 covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education Food Service Equipment Grant.
Using a school safety and security grant, the school bought 20 Motorola radios and accessories for communication with bus drivers. The grant covered the entire $30,750 price tag for the radios.
The district is borrowing $1 million from First Commonwealth Bank. That loan will cover re-turfing the football field as well as the infields for both baseball and softball.
The district’s flexible spending account had encountered difficulty as the previous company reportedly did not hold up its part of the agreement. In Tuesday’s meeting, the district approved having Wage Works administer the account.
The school board adopted a resolution to support Cyber Charter School Reform.
Board member Robert Cherubini said in the chat for the meeting, “Charter School Reform is very important and will become even more important in future years. We need to do whatever we can.”
The board approved the Continuity of Education Plan developed by the district to handle the COVID-19 shutdown. The last day of school is now June 5. The Class of 2020 Commencement will be Thursday, June 4.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said the district is adapting well to the shutdown.
“Working together, we will create a meaningful educational experience for our students,” Vizza said. “Deep inside, I know no matter what format we utilize, I know it will never replace having a caring and talented teacher in front of our students. As a district, we will be working to reschedule as many end-of-the-year activities as soon as possible. Once information becomes available, we will email our families.”
The board will meet again May 12 at 7 p.m. If the stay-at-home order is extended, it will be meeting virtually.