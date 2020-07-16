BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District approved its reopening plan, setting its sights on being in the schools starting Aug. 27.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza described the plan as a “living document,” with the understanding that it could be changed depending on mandates from the state or federal levels.
“The documents will be posted on the district website this week,” Vizza said. “There is important information that families need to consider before schools open in the fall. Currently, the plan proposes in-person instruction for all grade levels Monday through Friday.”
Vizza said the pandemic team had 25 members, including parents and healthcare professionals. The plan anticipates three possibilities for the fall: the school would return in-person as normally as possible with new health and safety guidelines, the school would reopen in-person with limited number of students alternating days, or school buildings remain closed and education would be virtual.
The plan for re-opening will recommend students wear masks or face protection, but staff will be required to wear face protection. Parents will be asked to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school, but temperatures will be taken at the elementary school. The classrooms will be arranged to give the maximum distance possible between seats and the custodial staff will use hospital-grade cleaners and use electrostatic sprayers. Brockway shop teachers Kyle Norman, Matt Holt, and Robert Bateman are currently building hundreds of plexiglass shields to put between desks and on teacher desks.
“There will be health and safety protocols in place,” Vizza said. “However, remember that this is a ‘living document,’ and it can change depending on circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Parents who are not completely comfortable with their children returning to school in the fall are not locked into one plan. Vizza said that the district has a few options for students to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible. The district will offer the traditional Monday-through-Friday schooling as long as the area stays in the “Green Phase.” Using masks and dividers and attempting to social distance, students will receive in-school instruction like school was before the COVID-19 pandemic. If the area moves into the “Yellow Phase,” the school will then split the student body, having some in school and others online. The school also offers a hybrid model of education for students. Students can take some classes in person and do the rest through Brockway’s cyber school. That cyber school is also available as its own option, where complete all work from home. A Brockway teacher is the teacher of record for those courses and available to help students. There will also be tutoring in the high school and elementary schools. If needed, the district will provide a computer and internet connectivity. Cyber students can also take part in the school’s extracurricular programs and activities.
“There is no single plan out there that will make everyone happy,” Vizza said. “But by providing several educational options or opportunities, the district can address many of our families’ concerns.”
Brockway teachers are spending the month of July in training to better prepare for online instruction. Parents can also come learn about the district’s plans and learn about online teaching in seminars on July 28 or 29. They can find out more by calling Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School at 814-265-8414. Vizza added that the plans will be posted on the district’s website, www.brockway.k12.pa.us.