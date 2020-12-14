Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CLEARFIELD, CAMBRIA AND BLAIR COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOW MAY MAKE FOR VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS, PARTICULARLY FOR THE WEDNESDAY EVENING COMMUTE AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT WINTER WEATHER THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. REVIEW WINTER WEATHER SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/WINTER. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&