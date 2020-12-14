BROCKWAY – The new COVID-19 mitigation regulations from the state will not impact Brockway Area School District’s newly-planned flex day Dec. 16.
The school board approved the flex day at its December board meeting. The day was supposed to be a full day, but the district felt that its staff needed the flex day before Christmas break to get some additional work done.
“Our maintenance and custodial staff, as well as our teaching staff, have been working extremely hard, and in my opinion, have gone above and beyond in preparing in-person and virtual lessons for our students and in keeping our buildings safe and clean. This flex day will give the entire district the needed time to continue meeting our students’ needs going into the holiday break,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said.
Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School is currently on a blended instructional model, with students coming on alternating days while the elementary school continues full in-person instruction. Teachers at the high school have adapted to teaching students who are in the seats and also online, sitting in little boxes on the computer screen. Vizza said that model has its challenges, but the district is pushing through to help students maintain social distancing and keep the school open.
“The blended model is definitely not as productive as in-person instruction,” Vizza admitted. “However, looking at the current situation across the state and in Jefferson County, we felt the blended approach made the most sense moving forward. Teachers would have an easier time social distancing within their classroom and when positive cases occur, and fewer students need to be quarantined.”
Unlike the virtual flex day the district did earlier, this one is still an in-person flex day with a compressed schedule. Elementary students will follow their in-person flex day schedule. Online high school students will connect through Google Classroom while the students who are to report in-person will go to their regular classes. Teachers will stay to the end of the regular school day, taking the time to update their Google Classrooms and organize work for quarantining students.
The district also responded to Gov. Tom Wolf’s new mitigation efforts, informing parents that all sports have been paused as per the governor’s order. The district signed the attestation form that the state required during its last board meeting, saying that it is doing all it can to slow the spread of COVID-19. Vizza said that the district is working together to keep the school doors open.
“I have been very impressed by the professionalism and caring attitude demonstrated by our teaching staff,” he said. “They are being asked to prepare in-person, virtual, and packet lessons for all types of learners with different circumstances. I honestly have no idea what the next few months will bring, but I know we can’t let our guard down. We need to continue to be there for one another and work as a team.”
Brockway’s Health and Safety Plan is available on the school district’s website.