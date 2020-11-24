BROCKWAY – For the second year in a row, the senior class at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School have taken the time to clean up Taylor Memorial Park.
Senior History Teacher Bret Zimmerman said that the seniors’ volunteerism got kicked off by a call from Chris Cavalline from the town’s recreation board, and now it might become a tradition.
“We cleaned up litter, emptied trash bags, and tried to get rid of as many leaves as we could throughout the park,” Zimmerman said.
With garbage bags and rakes in hand, the students split off into groups and got to work. Most of the work involved raking leaves, but the students noticed a lot of garbage laying around, even just a few feet from garbage cans. Senior Jacob DeBerti said that the park clean-up project seemed huge at first, but when the seniors settled in, they got the work done quickly.
“I noticed lots of leaves and garbage, and I was surprised by the big branches that had fallen,” DeBerti said. “There were about 20 of us, and we went to our own areas and worked.”
“It bothers me that people just throw trash on the ground,” fellow senior Chase Azzato said. “If you want new people to come to our town, you don’t want a place where you take kids to be dirty.”
Some of the seniors came to help before hurrying off to soccer practice. They said that the experience was still good for them, even if it was shortened.
“I just wanted to be there as long as I could,” Elijah Fremer said.
Taylor Memorial Park is in the middle of renovations, and Zimmerman said that cleaning up the park is a good way to help students care about their community.
“Brockway is blessed to have a facility like Taylor Memorial Park,” he said. “Hopefully, this service opportunity sticks with the students and makes them leave things better than the way they found them.”