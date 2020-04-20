BROCKWAY — The “Be The Light” Challenge in Brockway grew into an extra special night for Brockway seniors, thanks to some quick thinking and social media.
Brockway Area School District Athletic Director Peter Grecco got the idea for the “Be The Light” event at Varischetti Field from a friend. Like other school districts, Brockway turned the lights on at the football field. Soon, seniors were able to see the field more than just driving by or at a distance.
“Other districts were doing it, and Peter Grecco heard about it,” high school Principal Brian Mulhollan said. “These kids haven’t had any senior year since March 13, so this provided an opportunity to have some solidarity, to bring them together, and still practice social distancing.”
“It started off as a community event, and it kind of grew into where we are tonight,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “We want this to be a memorable event for our senior class.”
Grecco turned the lights on at the field for two nights. The scoreboard had “2020” on it, sending a message to the seniors who were missing out on traditional end-of-year events. Reacting to the display, students started communicating on social media. The school district decided to take a more active role to make sure social distancing guidelines were maintained.
“The seniors started talking on social media about coming down to the field, so we thought we might do something organized to make sure it goes smoothly,” Mulhollan said. “They can still see each other but keep a distance.”
The students stayed in their cars until Grecco came to tell them it was time for them to come on the field for their pictures. One student waited on the 40 yard line while the person getting a picture taken was on the 10. Retiring Yearbook Adviser Tracey Dusch offered to take pictures and get them uploaded. No phones or cameras changed hands. The only wrinkle was the snowstorm that blew in just as the seniors were getting set up. A few teachers came out in the cold to cheer from the stands as the seniors got their pictures taken.
The word spread quickly.
“Social media is how we connect every day,” senior Sylvia Pisarchick said. “We’re in quarantine, so you check everything all day long because what else are you supposed to do. I sent the original post that I made to some of my friends and they sent it out to their friends. Everyone has different people. That way, we were able to reach everyone and now we have this. This gives a sense that this is your own unique year.”
Seniors revved engines in the parking lot, shouted to each other across the parking lot, and stayed in their cars and talked through open windows. They had masks with them. Most took them off to get their pictures taken, but some wore them as a sign of the times.
“Obviously, this means a lot to the seniors,” Vizza said. “That’s why we’re here, making a memorable event for them.”