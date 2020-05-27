BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School seniors may have lost out on a traditional senior year, but their school and community came together to find creative ways to honor them.
The last piece before June 4’s drive-in graduation is a parade along Main Street in Brockway.
Tammy Stansell helped organize the event, placing students a few feet apart and gathering the elements of the parade. Most of the organizational work was done through social media.
“We had quite an interest on social media,” Stansell said. “We have no funds, but we’re working together to come up with decorations and make the event special.”
Stansell said she picked Thursday’s date because the weather looked like it would be nice. Sunshine meant they could put up banners, use sidewalk chalk, and even design a special photo area.
“We’ll set up picture frames and give them a place to take pictures on the bridge overlooking the Little Toby,” Stansell said. “The fire department, police department, parents, friends – anyone who wants to, will drive through Main Street and honk at the seniors.”
Brockway seniors wore caps and gowns to the parade. Some held up the banners the community bought for them. The fire department, Brockway ambulance, Legends Motorsports, and family and friends drove from the school, down Main Street, and back.
Due to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s closure order, the school could not be involved in the event.
Senior Chanell Britten felt that the pandemic showed how close-knit Brockway really is.
“It is so nice to see the community come together to give the seniors recognition,” she said. “It’s truly special that people have taken time out of the day to put this parade together, and I believe all seniors should show how thankful we are for this small community. This pandemic really opened my eyes about how this tiny town truly cares about everyone in it.”
“I am very blessed to have a community care so much about us,” Salem Murray said. “The fact that we even got Adopt-A-Senior is so wonderful! This town is so supportive of those who go, especially the kids here. The parade will be so fun and is overall an awesome idea!”
Justice Williams pointed out that the date was significant for more than just weather.
“I love that it’s on the originally scheduled graduation date,” she said. “I’m excited about seeing everyone again, even at a distance, and I’m glad the community can see us, too. They’re doing everything they can to make up for what we lost.”
The seniors lined up from Mengle Memorial Library to Keith Brothers, spacing themselves out as best they could at first, but the excitement of getting back together after a long absence may have interfered with those intentions.
It was an emotional experience for the students, who would normally have their senior walk before graduation, during which the class lined up and walked from the high school to the elementary school.
Valedictorian Lainee Swanson said the parade increased her gratitude.
“It’s one of those moments where all you can do is just be thankful that you’re from such a small community where everyone cares so much,” Swanson said. “The fact that it’s entirely community organized is incredible. I’m grateful that we still get to celebrate together.”