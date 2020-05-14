BROCKWAY — The Class of 2020 has missed out on many traditions, but their communities have made sure that they have not felt forgotten. In Brockway, a Brockway graduate and substitute teacher has made sure that seniors receive recognition during quarantine.
Katie Benson, who has substituted at Brockway and other school districts in the area for many years, organized an “Adopt a Senior” program through a Facebook group.
“I got the idea from a teacher in DuBois,” Benson said. “The teacher posted that they were doing something like this for their seniors, so I created my group. The community has been a tremendous help.”
Benson has a 3-month-old, but she has been doing her best to keep up with the page. She helps make sure seniors are “adopted,” meaning someone agrees to do something for that person.
“They are making it their mission to put a smile on a senior’s face,” Benson said. “I didn’t want people to feel obligated to spend a lot of money. They can send candy, a personal message, a card, a balloon, or even a sign.”
The seniors’ families send Benson contact information so the adopters can get their messages.
One way people have been putting smiles on seniors’ faces is by putting up signs.
“Tammy Stansell and Emma Benson found The Detail Shop in St. Marys,” Benson said. “The Detail Shop does beautiful signs. Through word of mouth, these signs have been taking off!”
Elementary music teacher Christina Myers decided to get some signs for the seniors who live on her road.
“I taught each of them in my music classroom for seven years,” Myers said. “I thought that they deserved to be honored and cheered on like previous senior classes. I just called The Detail Shop and told them how to spell the name. The picture came from the Facebook page. I left the banners on the kids’ front porches.”
The Facebook group asked seniors and their families to upload senior phots. Those are the images being used for the banners.
Benson said that many of the seniors have been adopted so far. As graduation approaches, she hopes the community will make sure each senior receives some sort of recognition.
The Brockway High School Adopt a Senior group has 426 members. Students have taken to the group to thank the people who have brightened their day.
“Students are missing out on a traditional senior year,” Benson said. “But some of them are missing out on a loving environment and even meals. I’m so glad I live in a community that works so hard for the people who live in it.”