BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Class of 2021 will get their diplomas on Varischetti Field.
The Brockway Area School Board set commencement for Friday, May 28. The following day is a rain-delay date. The board will set the start time closer to that date.
Looking at the end of the year meant that the district needs to plan for the next. The board approved the 2021-22 school calendar, with students starting the new school year Aug. 25.
The district is redoing some floors in the elementary school. They are advertising for bids to remove existing flooring and put new flooring in 11 classrooms. They are also moving forward with Phase 2 of the parking lot paving project during the summer. Jefferson Paving Corporation will do 10,630 square feet for $13,369.
The district continued agreements between The Meadows Psychiatric Center to help provide educational services with students and Weidenhammer for accounting software. Students attend The Meadows at a cost to the district of $67 per day. The contact with Weidenhammer for hosting and maintenance is just over $15,000. The district will also pick up 300 Chromebooks from SHI. The bill of $73,185 will be funded by money from the federal CARES Act.
Over the summer, Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli will host principal intern Stephanie Wittie. The district is also bringing in four assistant softball coaches and hiring Mackenzie Pence as the head coach for junior high softball. Pence will have two assistant coaches. The boys’ tennis team and baseball are each picking up two assistant coaches.
Parent Jesse Vivian came to the meeting to discuss the school’s use of flexible instructional days for snow days. He pointed out that the parents, grandparents, or other caregivers have to help their children get online and do work, and since areas in the district have spotty internet, that makes the virtual day more difficult. He felt that the district might be adding an unnecessary burden to families. Superintendent Jeff Vizza explained that the district wants to use the flexible instructional days during the winter months because students work better in January through March than they do in May or June. He also added that the skill of working online is one that students will need as they move forward in life, plus the teachers need to exercise their skills in using digital platforms beyond COVID. Vizza said that the school is still working out the bugs with flexible instructional days, and if a survey to parents is necessary to gauge their feelings about using those days, the district will send one out.
The school board will meet again April 13 at 7 p.m. in the elementary gymnasium.