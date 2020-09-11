BROCKWAY – Spectator restrictions because of COVID-19 do not have to keep sports fans of the Brockway Area School District from cheering on their favorite players.
The district is allowing a limited number of fans to attend games, but the number of people at an event cannot exceed 250. That number includes players, officials, and any other team or school personnel. Players will have two tickets to give to family members. Everyone else has the option of live-streaming home sporting events, which includes football, soccer and volleyball.
The point-person on this project is Band Director Justin Salada. Salada has been given new cameras, including a Canon Vizia and GoPro Hero 8s, to stream full HD video. He said his experience filming the spring musical “Annie” was invaluable in this process.
“I have had to learn how to produce a full-scale movie from the ground up,” he said. “Through the processes of filming and streaming ‘Annie’ to learning how to properly shoot and display a sporting event, I have found a new level of appreciation for the digital media arts. I needed to learn to create on-screen graphics and displays.”
Football games will have play-by-play from Sunny 106. As for video, fans can expect an HD experience.
“As long as we are in our school or at our stadium, we have the proper internet connection to stream full 1080HD video,” he said. “The biggest challenge was the sudden back-ordering of supplies from schools, churches, and other venues across the globe. Luckily, we got the bare minimum of what we needed to make things work.”
Fans can follow the streaming link under “Announcements” on the school district’s website. The schedule of events is listed on the page, including tonight’s football game against Union High School.
Salada expects that the livestream project will be a constant learning experience on his end while the fans get to sit back and enjoy local sports.
“Every day, I’m still learning something new so that I can help make this experience better for the kids and our community,” he said.