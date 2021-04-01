DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off as a few snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.