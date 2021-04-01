BROCKWAY – In an unfamiliar time, Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School is returning to a familiar musical.
Brockway is staging “High School Musical.” But since COVID-19 has the auditorium shut down for audiences, the students are filming the musical. For many of the cast members, filming a show is something they had done before with “Annie.”
“I remember back in March when school closed the first time,” Liam Webster, a junior who plays Ryan, said. “We were meant to perform ‘Annie’ for a live audience the following week, and I was so unbelievably upset. For almost the entirety of our quarantine in 2020, the constant uncertainty of what was going to happen to our show, and the fact that we had to sit at home and do absolutely nothing, was really dragging a lot of us down. It is really important to stay active in the times that we are living in, because doing nothing will absolutely take a toll on you.”
The students wanted to perform, and with Brockway going through increasing cases of COVID-19, Director Melissa Newcome had to find the right play to get on stage.
“It is difficult to pick a show during COVID because the licensing has to allow for videotaping,” Newcome said. “And then you have to look at the cost, the talent and number of cast members. After weighing out all those factors ‘High School Musical’ became the best fit for us.”
Brockway performed “High School Musical” several years ago, but this time around involved masks and a very difficult schedule. COVID itself presented a problem as cast members were quarantined.
“It’s really hard to try to plan to get everyone together at once,” Shaelynn Brubaker said. Brubaker, a sophomore, plays Martha in the play. “Also people in the cast have gotten sick and quarantined.”
What should have taken a few weeks stretched into months. Characters found themselves in quarantine. Others actually got sick, but the cast persevered. Senior Madelyn Newcome did choreography and is also playing Gabriella. She said that the process was complicated.
“We haven’t been able to film the scenes in order,” she said. “We recorded what we have people for at the given time. It makes it more difficult because we get farther ahead and then have to think back to what the character would be going through earlier in the play. It’s even difficult with costumes. The story takes place over a week, so we need to have four or five costumes, and then remember which scenes happen on Monday or Tuesday and pick out the right clothes.”
Junior Joe Hertel got COVID-19 during the production, which took him out of the filming schedule for weeks.
“I came back during the second act, and you can tell I’m more tired than the work I did in the first act,” Hertel, who plays Troy, said. “I got a haircut before I started filming, and I was out for three weeks. When you watch the musical, for the one day of in-musical time, my hair grew three weeks’ worth!”
Hertel is excited for the community to see the play, despite his rapid hair growth.
“This is the first time I’m a lead,” he said. “I’m showing what I can do on the stage and not following someone else around. I mean, I was a reindeer last time!”
Junior Audrey Metzser said that new people getting a chance to play leads is exciting for the whole cast.
“People who haven’t really gotten the chance to be in lead roles are in lead roles,” she said. “The way we did auditions was different than what we did before.”
First-time actor Seth Stewart got the role of Zeke.
“This was my first part because they needed guys in the play,” Stewart, a sophomore, said. “I wanted to be an extra, but I figured, why not try out? I don’t sing a lot around people, but I do sing in the car.”
Zona Calhoun said that her part of Ripper was a good chance to expand on her singing ability.
“It’s more freedom, vocal-wise,” Calhoun, a freshman, said. “I’ve played parts with higher singing, but this helps me have more of a range.”
Madelyn Newcome found the mask requirement for the play only occasionally affected her performance.
“Masks make acting harder with facial expressions,” she said. “We have to do more body language and hands than with our faces. I don’t think they impact the dances as much as the singing. I find my mask going into my mouth and getting caught!”
The masks are not the only challenge the actors face.
“It’s been a lot of blocking instead of straight runs,” Calhoun said. “It’s kind of complicated.”
“The sad thing about doing plays online is that they’re online!” Metzser said. “We as actors get energy from the audience interaction, and it’s really sad that we don’t have that.”
While the hope is for Brockway to do one more play at the end of the school year with limited audiences, “High School Musical” is a completely filmed experience. However, the director and cast feel like the experience is worth the long struggle.
“It’s more about the connections you make with people,” Brubaker said. “I’ve made my closest friends with theater. It brings people together in a really weird way.”
“With all the setbacks, it seemed doomed before we even got started,” Melissa Newcome said. “But as we started working, they became invested. The theme of the show is ‘We’re all in this together,’ and through everything, we proved just that.”
Brockway’s production of “High School Musical” is available on www.showtix4u.com starting April 1. The stream costs $20. Search “Brockway” to find the show along with last year’s production of “Annie.”