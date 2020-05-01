BROCKWAY – For more than 50 years, the Brockway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July has been a staple of life in the Tri-County Area. In 2020, the patriotic event’s status is “Wait-And-See.”
Jeff Gankosky, chairman of the Fourth Committee in Brockway, said that COVID-19 and the resulting countrywide restrictions have made planning the event difficult.
“We’re still planning,” Gankosky said. “We’ll wait until June 1 before we make any final decisions.”
From the entertainment to the parade, Gankosky is finding that everyone is waiting to see if the government will ease gathering restrictions by July 4.
“We’re having a problem locking in performers,” he said. “The parade is more difficult. You start working on it back in the fall, but people can’t commit. It’s a lot of moving parts.”
Gankosky said regular 4th of July events like the art show, quilt show, and the museum are easy to lock in, but parade involvement is going to take more work.
“As long as we can have an event, we will,” Gankosky said. “We may not have entertainment, but we’ll have to come up with something else.”
The fireworks company, Ace Pyro, has agreed to work with the event. Despite the difficulties, Gankosky is keeping a positive outlook.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “That’s why we plan ahead. We’ll see what we can do, and we’ll do it.”