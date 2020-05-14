BROCKWAY – The pandemic may have shortened the in-class time for the Class of 2020, but the seniors still have a future to plan for.
Valedictorian Lainee Swanson is the daughter of Nona and Bob Bauer and Tim and Hope Swanson. She plans to go to Allegheny College to major in biochemistry and from there to Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“My end goal is to either become a pediatrician or a pediatric surgeon,” Swanson said. “My favorite classes were organic chemistry, AP chemistry, AP calculus, and AP statistics. I loved them all, and that’s the reason I have decided to major in biochemistry at Allegheny. It’s a major that’s both chemistry- and calculus- focused.”
Salutatorian Sylvia Pisarchick is also going to major in biochemistry. She is the daughter of Michael Pisarchick and Shannon Pisarchick. Her first stop will be Duquesne University.
“I plan to attend medical school to become a dermatologist,” Pisarchick said. “I have taken so many classes throughout my time at Brockway, but my favorite would be organic chemistry or calculus AB and BC. The pandemic has given me a chance to study more for the AP exams.”
Both students said that the pandemic has made them think about their goals and what they need to focus on in life.
“Personally, I liked being out of school,” Pisarchick said. “It has given me a ton of time to evaluate what is important in life. I’ve learned something like never taking anything for granted and enjoying every step of your high school journey, even when you’re not in the ideal situation.”
“I have such mixed feelings about my senior year,” Swanson said. “I’m grateful that we didn’t have to be quarantined until mid-March, but we missed out on all of the classic senior year fun that should’ve happened throughout April and May. It’s been more stressful for me being an AP student than it has been being a senior. Overall, it’s been really brutal being a senior during COVID-19. Even my summer orientations and overnight visits were all canceled for college, so it’s disappointing. I just keep looking at the bright side. We might have lost three months of our senior year, but we got to enjoy the past four years of school.”
Both students loved their classes with their science and math teachers. They felt that Brockway Area School District was a wonderful place for them to start their lives.
“I feel Brockway has over-prepared me for my future,” Swanson said. “I’m ready to take the next step, and I have all the tools I need to be successful. My teachers instilled so many different qualities in me over the years that have made me both a better student and person. The administration is so caring and friendly that it makes engaging in the lessons so easy.”
“I think Brockway High School and the teachers have done a terrific job at preparing students for life outside the confined walls of the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School,” Pisarchick said. “Some of my favorite memories of high school would be chemistry lab, the Okemo trips, dances, and qualifying for cross country states my freshman and sophomore year.”
Swanson said that leaving Brockway will be hard emotionally, but she has every confidence that the Class of 2020 will succeed.
“I can’t wait for the next step in my academic career,” she said. “However, it’s also heartbreaking to have to leave the past twelve years behind as I move on to bigger and better things. Brockway and its staff will always have a special place in my heart. So many teachers had such a positive impact in my life that gave me my passion for learning, and I could never thank them enough for everything they’ve done. In the end, everything going on is completely out of my control, so I can’t let it wear on me. Yes, it’s disappointing and hard, but if the Class of 2020 is anything, we’re resilient!”