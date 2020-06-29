BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce has begun hosting “lunch mobs” to help bring business back to local restaurants after the coronavirus pandemic.
The first lunch mob was held at Devil’s Barbecue and the next is scheduled for July 1 from noon to 1 p.m. at Plyler’s Family Restaurant. Executive Director Jolene Hartle and the rest of the chamber board came up with this idea to help bring people back out to restaurants.
The restaurants have been selected based on which restaurants can offer either outdoor or spaced out seating for patrons. Devil’s Barbecue has outside seating that was used for the first lunch mob, and Plyler’s will be able to provide social distancing between seating.
“It’s a good time to network with businesses, see how everybody’s doing, see if there’s any needs the community has,” Hartle said.
Participating restaurants are creating special menus for the lunch mobs, with specials items and pricing for the day. Those planning to participate in the lunch mob must register for the event by emailing the Brookville Chamber at director@brookvillechamber.com.
“I know it’s a difficult time right now, but you still have to eat. So, this is a way to go out and eat and support the local community,” Hartle said.
Hartle said she believes the lunch menu will be available for takeout for those who don’t want to stay in the restaurant.
She has reached out to other restaurants about hosting a lunch mob, and is waiting to hear back from them. Hartle would like to continue this every month even after stores and restaurants have fully recovered from the shutdown.
“It will always be different depending on what the business wants to offer,” she said.
The first lunch mob at Devil’s Barbecue went well, according to Hartle. She said it was nice to get to see some people after so long.
“I want to do some fun things for the community, but I also want to make sure that it’s business oriented to bring people back into our community,” Hartle said.