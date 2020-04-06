BROOKVILLE — Tammy Miller began a coronavirus support group on Facebook for Brookville after being inspired by a similar Punxsutawney group.
“I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s such a great thing,’” Miller said.
She started the group as an information sharing space. Miller said it is easy to read and hit share on Facebook for everything available. She has been trying to only post and allow information in the group that comes from a legitimate source.
Miller has been posting as much local information as she can find, pointing to resources like a directory of businesses offering delivery and curbside pickup.
The group can be found on Facebook as Brookville PA & Surrounding Areas Coronavirus Support Group. The group has about 300 members so far, and though the official name is long, Miller said she wants anyone who needs support to feel welcome.
The group has many of the same goals as the Punxsutawney support group. Members can offer one another support and distractions during this time, while also helping keep each other informed.
Miller has the group structured so there is a main post, like businesses and hours, and all information can be shared in the comments underneath. One of the popular themes in the group is sharing what products are needed or available in stores.
The group is also there to offer support and help lighten people’s mood. Another thread in the group is for people to post photos of what makes them happy.
Miller has also used the group to put together as many activities for families and children to participate in as she can.
“There’s not a whole lot you can just get up and go do. You really can’t just go somewhere,” Miller said.
This is the same group that began collecting donations to buy and donate bird feeders for Laurelbrooke and Jefferson Manor.