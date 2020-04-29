BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council welcomed its newest member to his first meeting, not only of council, but the first video meeting as well last Tuesday.
Brookville native David Taylor was sworn in to fill in the vacant seat on the Brookville Borough Council left by the death of Bill Kutz. Taylor will hold this seat until the next election cycle.
“Welcome to the history making first video meeting of the borough council,” said Phil Hynes, council president. “Be nice to us, we’re all new and using different types of devices,” he joked to open the meeting.
Census responseCouncil focused on the U.S. Census during the council, discussing the number of responses so far.
Council member Karen Allgeier has been in contact with the Census’ regional liaison Heather Conrad. The deadline for filling out the census has not officially been extended yet, but Aug. 4 is under consideration for a new deadline, according to Allgeier.
“They’re hoping we’ll be free to have people go door-to-door in July,” She said.
She also told council the census has about a 35 percent return rate across the whole country right now. This is because people don’t seem to be utilizing the online format as much as was expected.
Allgeier also said there were plans to go into senior centers to help the elderly fill out their forms, but that all had to be put on hold with the spread of the coronavirus. She is hoping to be able to do this in the future when the social distancing rules have been relaxed.
“A lot of people here in town have done it that have a computer and know how to do it,” Allgeier said.
She also said she had completed her own census form online, and it had been very easy. She said it was a simple 10 questions and only took her about five minutes to complete.
The council also has a billboard about filling out the census located along Route 322, across from Sheetz. It will be keeping this billboard up through the end of June to encourage the town’s residents to participate in the census.
Code Enforcement OfficerThe council also discussed the need to hire a new code enforcement officer. The personnel committee has to meet to discuss the applicants, and hasn’t been able to because of social distancing rules. With meetings now approved to be held through video calls, the committee can meet and continue the process.