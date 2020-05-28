BROOKVILLE — Brookville Council held its first in-person meeting in months last Tuesday, filling the vacant seat on council with the newest member, Lucy Ames after a three way tie during the voting process.
Council voted on the three applicants it received to fill the vacant seat left by Rick Baughman. Council heard the three letters that were submitted for the position.
John Blazosky requested a seat as he no longer works out of town, which was the reason he gave up his seat previously.
Bradley Welsh said he is very interested in the position, as he would like to become more involved in the community, and strive to help improve it in any way possible.
Lucy Ames wrote that she would like the seat because of her background and experience with 35 years of service through the Pennsylvania state system of higher education. She worked with over 1,000 businesses in the county during a 10 year period, giving her insight into the struggles of business in the area.
Each of the applicants received two votes, which caused Mayor Richard Beck acted as a tie breaker.
“I’m going to put somebody on who’s never been on before. I’m going to vote for Lucy. Give her a fighting chance at it. She does have the experience and everything. That’s my vote,” Beck said.
Lucy Ames will act as the newest member of the Brookville Borough Council. She was notified first thing Wednesday morning.
The council will also be opening bidding on a paving project on June 2 that will cover Taylor street, Beech Avenue, Sphere Street, Baughman Way, Franklin Avenue, and the alleys that extend from Taylor Street to Euclid Avenue. This is option one, with two additional options that add on Forrest Alley in option two, and Forest Alley and High Street in option three.
“The reason we do options is incase prices come incase prices come in different than what we anticipated. It gives us a bit of wiggle room so we don’t have to re-bid the entire process,” said Dana Shreckengost, borough manager.