BROOKVILLE — The Moonlite Drive-in Theatre in Brookville has found itself the center of gatherings in the new COVID-19 social landscape.
The drive-in offers a space large enough for many cars so that people can stay secluded, while still enjoying a shared experience via the big screen.
While the drive-in has not officially opened for movies this season, it has been the site of many other uses, mainly churches. The drive-in was still planning to open, but the coronavirus has caused many film companies to pull films they were going to release.
“This action by the film companies and our compliance with the governor’s shutdown of non-essential businesses has put a complete halt to our opening,” said owner Jim Lipuma.
The drive-in has now hosted three different churches for church services, the largest being an Easter service by the New Beginnings Church of Punxsutawney.
The New Hope Church in Strattanville was the first to reach out about hosting a church service, with the pastor giving his sermon from atop a pickup truck. The New Beginnings Church moved the Easter service to Saturday night, allowing the broadcast of the sermon live on the movie screen. Finally, the New Hope church held an Easter service Sunday morning.
“Ironically, many years ago, drive-in theaters were a common spot for church services. One light to come from this darkness has been renewed interest in this idea,” Lipuma said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department also utilized the drive-in for an Easter Bunny cruise-in leading up to Easter last week. The Easter Bunny was present to hand goodies to children in their cars to enjoy at home. The undertaking was a success despite being a first time event, and Lipuma said he was happy to be its host.
Several suggestions have also surfaced regarding the possibility of graduation ceremonies at the drive-in, utilizing the screen to show images of each graduating senior.