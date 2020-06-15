BROOKVILLE — Eric Sweitzer has been a member with the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company for about three years.
He first joined as a social member, and changed his status to a firefighter because he likes the crew, and believes the company is moving in a great direction. He didn’t expect to have to learn how to handle a pandemic.
“At the beginning it was kind of difficult because I don’t think anybody really knew how to approach things. There were no best practices to fall back on,” Sweitzer said.
When the department would get quick response services calls, the chief would take those calls and determine if more personnel was needed. When firefighters would go on scene for a medical call, they were not in the traditional fireman’s turnout gear, they would wear a gown, mask and gloves. The department also limited these calls to only two people.
Sweitzer said it took about a month before the department got its first batch of personal protective equipment.
“Latex gloves we have a ton of because they’re in every truck, but the gowns and the masks and booties. We were limited on that stuff at the beginning, but everybody did their job and got us the stuff,” Sweitzer said.
He said the county has been fortunate to not have many cases, but the department and Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department both have to handle calls on Interstate 80 as well. This could expose them to people from anywhere.
The department took the normal precautions within the department of washing and sanitizing anytime someone was in the hall, but none were extremely concerned. He said they see so much while out on calls that the virus didn’t scare them.
He said they were still concerned about the safety of the department members because they need people to be healthy enough to respond when needed.
In April the department only had five alarms, two structure fires, two motor vehicle accidents, and one traffic control. This was a decrease from 19 calls in March.
“We were really limited call wise, which I think is a good thing because they kept it to the major stuff. Obviously if there’s a structure fire, we don’t have a choice. You’ve got to go to that,” Sweitzer said.
He said the ties built between other departments is a nice thing to see, and said this particularly was difficult because of COVID-19. Sweitzer said the virus took away opportunities for departments to build the family-like bonds between departments.
“When you look at it from a responder aspect, it hurts because we were limited on training,” Sweitzer said.
He explained that Brookville and Pine Creek often respond to calls together. Even though the departments are separate, they get to know how everybody is going to work, and what jobs to do for a call to run smoothly.
The crew, both in his department and the ones they work with, is a large factor in Sweitzer enjoying fire fighting. He also finds it to be one of the greatest acts of community service being able to help someone in a situation they weren’t expecting.
Like many other departments in the area, Brookville has been struggling with fundraising in the past three months. The department’s gun raffle has been postponed until Aug. 22 at this time. This is particularly important because the department just ordered a new engine to replace their current 1995 engine.
“We were really excited to get that new engine ordered. That was a huge step for us because we do so many mutual aid calls. A lot of the times you’re the attack engine,” Sweitzer said.
Even with the county now in the green phase, the first responders are still following the same protocols established at the beginning for responding to calls to keep their members safe and healthy for emergencies.