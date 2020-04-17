BROOKVILLE — The phones at the Brookville Glove facility are ringing off the hook with the newest mandate from Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf requiring workers and customers to all wear masks beginning Sunday.
“We are crazy, crazy busy. The phone has not stopped ringing today,” said Dawn Nunley, administrative assistant.
Plant Manager Emily Walker said the wait time for masks from Brookville Glove is about two weeks.
“The problem is people want their masks by Sunday, and there is no way to supply the whole state with masks by Sunday,” Walker said.
She agreed the phones had been ringing all day with calls from all over the state hoping to get masks. The plant has hired more workers, and initiated a second shift to try and meet the demand. The facility also is working weekends whenever possible.
“Yesterday we shipped out almost 4,000 masks. It varies a little every day, but on average it’s about that many,” Walker said.
Brookville Glove is the only plant in the area that has switched to manufacturing masks. While Walker said she is not sure if there are others in the state that have converted to making masks, she expects any manufacturer making them is just as busy as Brookville Glove.
“It’s been crazy, my office staff deserves a gold star or something,” Walker said.