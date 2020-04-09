BROOKVILLE — A group of Brookville residents are working to collect equipment to set up bird feeders outside elderly living facilities for those who can’t leave their homes or have visitors.
Brookville resident Carole Briggs reached out to the Brookville Coronavirus Support Group to ask if anyone had bird feeders they could donate. Laurelbrooke was accepting bird feeders to be placed at its personal care and rehabilitation facilities.
Bird feeders and posts can be dropped off at the Stonehedge Circle street sign at the entrance to Laurelbrooke Landing for workers to install. Posts sought for the bird feeders are suggested to be at least five feet above the ground for rodent control.
“The residents that already have them really enjoy them. Not only do they get to see the birds, but also the squirrels that sneak in,” said Amber McElravy, who works at Laurelbrooke.
Tammy Miller has joined the effort, putting out a call for anything that could be used for the project like posts, seed, or feeders. The project grew when she thought of other locations that could use feeders as well.
She said people have been dropping off materials at the Laurelbrooke location, and also wanting to donate money for the purchase of other materials. This expanded into buying locally to help Brookville based businesses like Ace Hardware.
Miller said she is planning to purchase supplies for more bird feeders locally soon.
“That was one of the bonuses of doing this was keeping the business in town and keeping it local,” Miller said.
The goal is to place the bird feeders outside the
rooms of elderly patients who can’t leave and aren’t able to have visitors.
“I’m probably going to continue it because I’ve had a good outpouring of people that want to help,” Miller said.
The first feeders will be for residents at Laurelbrooke, but Miller is planning future donations and bird feeders for Jefferson Manor as well.