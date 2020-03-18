BROOKVILLE — At the recommendation of the Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents, Brookville Borough has issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The borough encourages residents to engage in social distancing, practice good hygiene routines, increase cleaning of frequent high contact areas, and remain home if you are feeling ill.
This declaration will remain in effect for a maximum seven days or until rescinded by Mayor Richard Beck.
Borough Council’s regularly scheduled meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed until Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. A public hearing regarding the changes of zoning that was to be held yesterday (Tuesday) at 7:15 p.m. is being postponed until 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Arrangements are being made to view/comment on both the council meeting and public hearing via social media for anyone who does not wish to attend in person.