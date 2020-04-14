BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Library will stage its 25th poetry contest this year, even if the contest must be held in a non-traditional way.
The poetry contest was initiated in 1995 by Patricia Conway after she had worked at the library for two years. Conway attended the Mercer Writer’s Conference with a patron of the library, and enjoyed herself and seeing the different awards that were given.
She found she like poetry and came back to the library with hopes of starting her own poetry contest. Conway ran the contest for 15 years, after which Patty Zion took over.
According to current Library Director Janine Strohm, there were 10 submissions when the contest began, and hundreds at a time in the 25 years since. Most of the submissions in the beginning came from the local community, but today submissions are sent from other counties and states for the contest.
“I really do have to give props to Pat Conway and Patty both. Let me just tell you, the stuff that they had in place, they worked on for that many years so that when I took over, it just kind of runs itself,” Strohm said.
Last year, Strohm received an email from a library director in a different part of the state asking for advice on guidelines to start that library’s own poetry contest. She said Conway and Zion perfected the guidelines and cover sheet over the years so she only has to change the dates each year.
Anthony Vallone will be the judge this year, returning to judge again after being the judge in 2014. Strohm said it seemed fitting to bring back a repeat judge for the 25th year. She had also hoped to invite past winners to read their poems during the award presentation, but doesn’t think that will possible given the current pandemic precautions.
Patty Zion also worked with Carole Briggs on a poetry book of winners in 2015. Briggs found a grant that could be used, and made of book of winners from 1996-2015, adding illustrations and photos with the works.
The deadline for the contest is currently listed as April 30, but may be extended to May. The preferred way of submitting is to email rmarthurlib@comcast.net, but submissions can also be mailed directly to the library, or even dropped through the slot at the library.