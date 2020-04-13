BROOKVILLE — With nonessential businesses closing, and the public being encouraged to stay home unless absolutely necessary, Main Street here has been notably empty.
Parking meters are left untouched, and residents who do not venture downtown have no parking tickets to worry about. That means revenue from parking meters and parking tickets, among the most steady and reliable sources of income for most boroughs, has suddenly vanished.
But the absence of Main Street traffic doesn’t have as much budget impact as people might think, according to Brookville Borough Manager Dana Schreckengost.
Schreckengost said the borough will not lose much revenue from the meters and tickets.
She said parking meter revenue is about 1.6 percent of the budget. If parking ticket revenue is added to that total, the combined amount is about 2.3 percent of the entire budget.
“That’s a whole year, that’s not even a month. That is the entire year,” Schreckengost said.
The 2.3 percent comes to about $56,000, she said.
“If you want to compare that to something, you might be able to pave one of the smallest streets in town with that money,” Schreckengost said.
The revenue made from parking meters and tickets is a small amount compared to the other revenue sources. The largest source of revenue for the borough is real estate taxes.