BROOKVILLE — It’s time again for the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library annual poetry contest, bringing together aspiring poets of all ages to for a chance to share their work.
Brookville librarian Janine Strohm said she is hoping to see just as much participation in the contest this year as in years passed. Some aspects of the contest will have to be different this year, but writing poetry is something everyone can do.
Strohm said the library won’t be hosting area fifth graders for National Poetry Month this year. In years past, volunteers would help for the day to teach students the basics of poetry so they could better write their own submissions. Teachers began offering extra credit for submitting to the contest, but Strohm is unsure of what to expect this year.
“Maybe they can still ask their students to submit a poem? I know one of the things on the Brookville site while they’re at home is projects, and one of them is poetry,” Strohm said.
She also suggested making the contest a family project or family competition. Strohm knows of families who normally have competitions among themselves to see if any of them win, and the losers will clean the bathroom or do other chores.
Strohm also said the poems don’t have to be themed to what is going on, or experiences during the pandemic, but it would be an easy theme to start with if someone isn’t sure what to write.
“I was kind of happy that we could still do this, because a lot of our programs right now have had to be cancelled,” Strohm said.
The library is now considering what to do following the extended schools closure announced last week.
“It’s just such an unprecedented time and situation,” Strohm said. “We’ve already got some submissions in. I just hope it doesn’t fizzle out.”
Strohm isn’t sure how the winners will be announced, or if the normal award ceremony will be staged. It will depend on how strict social distancing and closures are by then.
The guidelines and cover sheet to submit can be found on the library’s website by clicking on the poetry contest image. The deadline is April 30, but Strohm is considering extending it to May.