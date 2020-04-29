BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council approved the police department to hire part-time officers without a formal motion during its meeting last Tuesday.
Borough Manager Dana Schreckengost brought the request to council, asking that the police department be able to make hires during this time, and the motion to accept them be made after the fact during the next scheduled meeting.
The council approved the request, while acknowledging that it had already given Schreckengost administrative responsibilities at the previous meeting.
According to police Chief Vince Markle, hiring the part-time officers is part of routine maintenance for the police department.
“Officers are moving around. We’ve lost some of our part-time people to full-time jobs, so we’re just trying to replace them,” Markle said.
The police department is usually staffed about 50/50 with full-time and part-time officers, he added. Markle has not had any trouble getting applicants despite the current coronavirus pandemic. He said the number of part-time applicants has declined from about 10 years ago, but said this a standard issue across the country.
“Their (part-time officers) main objective is to get some experience and training and move into a full-time position, which we can’t fault them for,” Markle said.