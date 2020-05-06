BROOKVILLE — The Brookville School will be celebrating the class of 2020 with a Light Up Night Caravan beginning at the high school on May 20.
John Pozza began discussing possibilities of the football field with the school board and school administrators. Plans were recently approved to host a kickoff event to the town decorations.
The school administration has approved for the stadium lights and scoreboard to be lit from 8 to 10 p.m. The score board will be set to a score of 20-20 for the class.
The Paint the Town Blue Committee will lead a motorcade on the high school grounds at the main drive off Jenks Street to honor the graduating seniors. Expected graduates and their families, fellow students, and the general public can follow the motorcade onto the grounds off Jenks Street to view the field and scoreboard.
The cars will turn around in the parking lot by the auditorium entrance and go back the same way to Jenks Street. Everyone will stay in their cars and practice social distancing.
Everyone is welcome to decorate their vehicles in blue and white honoring the 2020 class.