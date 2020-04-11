BROOKVILLE — Despite being forced to close its doors as a result of Gov. Tom Ridge’s shutdown of non-essential business in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Brookville Area YMCA continues to do what it can to help the community.
Tina Householder, the executive director of the Brookville YMCA, said the closure has forced the cancellation of several events and classes along with the closure of the workout facilities.
While closed, the YMCA has forgone membership charges for April for members who pay month-to-month, while adding an extra month to any full-year memberships.
“It’s a huge impact, while (YMCAs) don’t operate on memberships alone and there are different sources of income, the memberships are a huge part of that,” Householder said. “It’s a huge hit for us, but we just feel it’s the right thing to do.”
She added that the YMCA has also had to halt its preschool classes and other programs, which help provide income for the business.
“Dance, gymnastics, swim team, everything is shut down completely,” Householder said. “Basically all sources of income are halted.”
She added that while the gym facilities are not available, the staff is doing all they can to help members stay in shape from home.
“We’ve wrote up some workouts and (have) given members ideas of workouts to do at home,” Householder said. “We’ve tried to do some thinking outside the box, but it’s tough.”
She noted some of the programs, including the spin classes she teaches, cannot be done online because members do not have the necessary equipment.
The YMCA (staff) has been discussing precautionary plans, Householder said, for when they are able to reopen the doors to members.
“We talked about having only so many people per square feet and a multitude of things like ‘Can we separate our spinning bikes so they are six feet apart?’” Householder said.
She said she anticipates having to limit the YMCA’s services once the restrictions are lifted and they are able to reopen.