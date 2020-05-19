BROCKWAY – The Community Tree in front of the American Legion in Brockway will get decorated for more than just Christmas.
Members of Scouting BSA Troop 40 will deck the tree for Brockway’s celebration of the Fourth of July.
“People asked if we’d do the tree in tow for the Fourth,” April London of Troop 40 said. “After the banner project, we decided to see if we could do ornaments for our military, EMS, police, and firefighters.”
London found Tree Buds Designs in Pittsburgh and presented the idea of recreating something like the banners going up along Main Street. The design includes the picture of the subject in the middle surrounded by an American flag. On the back, the symbol of the branch of service will appear along with the person’s name and the service years.
“Tree Buds is excited to be doing it,” London said. “The Scouts are on board and ready to get to work.”
The metal ornament is $15. One will be purchased for the tree in Brockway. Family members can buy additional ornaments for themselves as well.
“We’ve had a decent response,” London said. “People are asking a lot of questions. It’s good to keep positive during these hard times.”
Anyone interested in purchasing an ornament for the Brockway tree and themselves can contact London at 771-6812. They can also go to the Jefferson County Fire Wire’s post on Facebook and fill out the form.