ST. MARYS — Bucktail Plaza in St. Marys will be a regional COVID-19 testing site beginning Friday, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In the release, the DOH announced that drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Blair, Columbia, Elk/Cameron, Sullivan and York counties at the end of the week.
Testing for Elk and Cameron counties will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday, Feb. 5 through Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 1305 Bucktail Road in St. Marys.
The DOH believes that increased testing in the counties will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus, and assist the county in moving forward. Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day, according to the DOH. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.